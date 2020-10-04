Another DSS Operative, Seyi Adebowale, Shot Dead By NSCDC Officer In Osun State

An official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) identified as Sunday Dade, reportedly shot dead an operative of Department of State Services (DSS) named Seyi Adebowale in Osun State.

According to reports, Adebowale was shot in Kuta, Ayedire Local Government Area in the palace of the traditional ruler after the commissioning of a bridge built by the Nigeria Army which was flagged off by Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on September 15, 2020.

It was gathered that the NSCDC official, Dade, was shooting sporadically to express his joy after the programme of the day but unfortunately one of the bullets he fired hit Adebowale.

A source told The Nation that Adebowale was rushed to the General Hospital, Iwo, before he was referred Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where he was operated twice before he eventually died.

The spokesperson of NSCDC, Osun Command, Mr Adigun Daniel, confirmed the incident yesterday on phone, saying, “It was an operational error and it is very unfortunate. The official involved is going through a trial.”

Recall that barely two weeks ago, a DSS operative, Muktar Modibbo, was killed by gunrunners following a compromised operation in Shendam LGA of Plateau State.

The incident occurred during a raid on the criminals’ hideout in Shendam Local Government Area of the state, a top security source told newsmen.

It was gathered that the gunrunners, who supply illicit weapons to sinister groups that perpetuate violence within the state, were initially traced to Qu’anpan Local Government Area by the DSS but the operation ended in futility after it was discovered that the intel had leaked to the gunrunners, who then swiftly changed location.

The security source further said that after receiving new intelligence that the arms smugglers were in Shendam, a team was constituted to burst their operation.

The operation was, however, met with heavy shooting from the criminals, who were well equipped with sophisticated firearms and seemed to have had prior intel about the raid.

The resulting gunfire led to the death of Modibbo.

