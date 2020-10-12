Another JSS 3 student gang-raped in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Another Junior Secondary School 3 student has been ganged-raped in Egan, Igando area of Lagos, over the weekend.

This occurred barely one week after an 11-year-old girl, who was sent on an errand was gang-raped to death in Ejigbo area of Lagos, with her assailants still on the run.

At press time, the JSS 3 student, as gathered, has had her virginal stitched at an undisclosed private hospital due to tear she sustained, which resulted in bleeding.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that she was lured from her parents’ house on Oremeji Street, off Isuti Road, by one of the suspects identified as Toheeb Mustapha, to The Cool Tervan Hotel, three buildings away from her house.

She was said to have been sneaked into one of the hotel rooms, where Toheeb, popularly known as Sir Small and his fleeing partner, took turns to have her until she started bleeding profusely.

However, while taking her back to her parents’ house, some curious residents who saw the girl bleeding, concluded the strangers could have used her for money rituals, thereby raising the alarm which alerted residents.

Toheeb was apprehended by residents while his partner managed to escape. He was on the verge of being lynched when policemen from Igando division stormed the area and rescued him.

Some of the residents who accused the suspects of engaging in the act for long , said the fleeing suspect whose identity was given simply as Sunkanmi alias G33, had booked the room since last Monday, waiting for the convenient time to carry out the sinister motive.

One of the residents, Kafaru Mukaila, who spoke with Vanguard, said “when we apprehended the suspect, he said he was an auto mechanic and that he knew girl at Russel Grammar school, in year 2018 , where he graduated from. He said he collected the victim’s phone number from her class mate and had been charting with her on facebook, clarifying however, that it was not done for ritual purpose “.

vanguardngr.com