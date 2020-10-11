Another Mobile Policeman killed in Delta, rifle allegedly whisked away by killers

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: ANOTHER Mobile Policeman has been allegedly killed in Delta state by suspected armed robbers around a shopping mall in Osubi area, Okpe local government area.

The incident occurred yesterday while the Mobile Policeman allegedly attempted to stop some robbers who invaded the shopping mall. The state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the development to the Vanguard, adding that the Mobile policeman was on escort duty from Kebbi state.

Vanguard gathered that the rifle of the Policeman was whisked away by the killers. This sad development came on the heels of the killing of a Policeman and a civilian at a Police checkpoint at the Eku portion of the Eku-Abraka- Agbor road on Friday night. The killers of the Policeman also allegedly disappeared with his rifle after the sad incident.

Meantime, 9pm to. 5am curfew has been imposed on Eku and Abraka communities in Ethiope East local government area after the killing of the Policeman and a civilian on Friday night at the Police checkpoint In Eku axis of the Eku-Abraka-Agbor road.

Chairperson of the local government, Chief Faith Majemiter enjoined residence of Eku and Abraka, host community of the main campus of the Delta state University to comply with the curfew directive , adding that it would remain until government was sure of peace in the communities.

The statement by the council boss said the curfew was approved by the state government, adding that four other person had also been killed by suspected cultists in Abraka community recently

” Following the recent break down of Law and Order and as a result of breach of Public Peace by some group of cultists and criminals in Abraka and Eku , whereby four persons have been killed by rival groups with a treat to instill more mayhem in the University Community , coupled with the brutal murder of a Mobile Police Man and a Civilian at a police check point in Eku last night by unknown persons, it is pertinent and as a matter of urgency with the Approval from the State Government, curfew has been Imposed from 9pm to 5am with immediate effect, on Abraka and Eku communities , pending when the security situation improves in other to Safeguard Lives and Properties of our Citizens., “, the statement read in part.

“However, All the Anti cult groups are hereby disbanded pending fresh screening and approval from the appropriate authorities,

I also wish to use this Medium to advice the General Public in particular our Youths to abstain from any Criminal Act by engaging themselves in Legal Ventures.Thanking you for your Cooperation.”,it added.

It would also be recalled that a Policeman was allegedly killed during the endSARS protest in Ughelli, thus bring to three the number of Policemen killed in Delta within a space of four days and their rifles allegedly stolen.