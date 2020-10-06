Another vigilante member killed in Jigawa

The police in Jigawa on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a vigilante member in the Gwaram local government area of the state.

The latest killing in Gwaram is coming less than a month after PREMIUM TIMES reported on 23rd September how two vigilante members were killed in Gwiwa Council area of the state.

Residents in the affected community in Gwaram told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon that the deceased vigilante member was securing a sesame farm when he was killed by some people who appeared to be thieves.

The incident occurred in the outskirts of Gwaram Tsohuwa where the deceased vigilante member, guarding the farm in the night, was overpowered by the thieves who killed him while he was attempting to prevent the thieves from stealing the sesame.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident. He said the police subsequently evacuated the deceased vigilante’s corpse to the hospital where a medical doctor certified him dead.

The police identified the deceased as Babaji Ahmadu, 42, of Sabon Garin Gadala community in Gwaram.

The deceased was found with deep cuts on his body according to the police.

Mr Jinjiri added that the vigilante member was hired by one Garba Muhammed of same address to guard his farm which the deceased had been doing before his killing.

The thieves also tempered with the sesame after killing the watchman.

The police are trailing the suspects and they will be arrested to face justice, Mr Jinjiri said.

