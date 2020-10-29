Anti-Semitism Report Finds U.K.’s Labour Party Discriminated Against Jewish Members

LONDON—Britain’s main opposition Labour Party was Thursday found to have unlawfully discriminated against its Jewish members in a long-awaited report by a U.K. watchdog into how the party dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism in its ranks.

The report, which focused on former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s five-year tenure in charge, found the Labour Party unlawfully harassed and indirectly discriminated against its Jewish members, with its leadership team intervening in the internal process for handling complaints of anti-Semitism…