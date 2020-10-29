World News

Anti-Semitism Report Finds U.K.’s Labour Party Discriminated Against Jewish Members

By
0
anti-semitism-report-finds-uk.’s-labour-party-discriminated-against-jewish-members
Views: Visits 0

LONDON—Britain’s main opposition Labour Party was Thursday found to have unlawfully discriminated against its Jewish members in a long-awaited report by a U.K. watchdog into how the party dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism in its ranks.

The report, which focused on former leader Jeremy Corbyn’s five-year tenure in charge, found the Labour Party unlawfully harassed and indirectly discriminated against its Jewish members, with its leadership team intervening in the internal process for handling complaints of anti-Semitism…

Three die, woman beheaded as terrorist attack jolts France

Previous article

We are taking steps to tackle unrest in Abuja – Minister

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News