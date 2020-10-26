anyone-seen-minister-nanono?

Hardball

From his oversight perch on matters of victuals in Nigeria, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Sabo Nanono must be wondering what sense to make of the looting spree going on across this country in the wake of #EndSars protests, especially regarding private interest and government warehouses for Covid-19 palliatives.

Without doubt, many of those barnstorms for edibles were by hoodlums acting out of sheer criminal motivation. But you needed to see the desperation of vulnerable citizens, both underaged as well as the aged – a sizeable number of them, female – to appreciate that, for many, it goes beyond criminality to genuine challenge with basic necessities of life that needed to be desperately met; and that the people believed if these necessities were idly stacked by somewhere, they might as well help themselves to it. At the last count, every real and potential storehouse for food items anywhere was a target of raid by stampeding masses. Warehouses in Lagos, Osun, Plateau, Kwara, Cross River and Ondo, among others, have been overrun. In Ekiti State, government said poisonous items including single super phosphate and NPK fertilisers mistaken for cassava grain (‘garri’) as well as pre-fermented corns preserved for planting were looted away. Among the most terrifying visuals, perhaps, was the throng that besieged government Covid-19 palliatives warehouse in Jos, Plateau State, which incontrovertibly indexed hunger epidemic in the land.

It would be nice to hear from Minister Nanono because he once said any claim that there’s hunger in Nigeria was fallacious. Speaking at a news conference to mark the World Food Day in October 2019, the minister argued that there is obesity rather than starvation in Nigeria, and that the country is not only food sufficient but is deploying its oversupply to exports. “When people talk about hunger, I laugh because they do not know hunger. If you go to other countries, you will see what hunger is. Food in Nigeria is fairly cheap compared to other countries,” he said, adding: “The policy of the present government for us to feed ourselves is key. In the process, value chains are being created to empower people and give out some jobs. I think we are producing enough now to feed ourselves and I think there is no hunger, but if you say ‘inconveniences,’ I would agree.”

Well, unless the minister would now argue that circumstances have changed over the past year, it flies in the face of evidence to deny there is ruinous deprivation in this land – ruinous to individuals affected, but also to the collective safety of citizens as recent experiences have shown. If there’s no hunger in Nigeria, it must be the meaning of that word has changed from what we saw propelling the Covid-19 looting spree.