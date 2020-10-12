Apapa gridlock: Maritime workers threaten strike

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has given the Federal and Lagos State governments 21-day ultimatum to call Maersk Line, PIL, MSC and MOL to order.

The union said the companies’ trucks were responsible for the gridlock at Apapa and Tin-Can ports.

They urged the governments to prevail on the companies to stop using their private businesses to cause public nuisance.

MWUN accused the four shipping companies of largely responsible for the gridlock caused by heavy duty trucks on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, causing negative economic consequences at Tin-Can and Apapa ports.

The union accused the shipping companies of deliberately delaying their trucks and laden containers to attract demurrage from its overburdened members, truck owners and drivers.

In a statement by its President-General, Adewale Adeyanju, MWUN warned that failure by appropriate government agencies to address their demand, the union will embark on industrial action to protect its members.