APC backs SARS disbandment, Police reform

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja, said it welcomed Federal Government’s decision to disband the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

The party said this in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

It said it viewed the responsive decision as a major and concrete step toward President Muhammadu Buhari’s affirmed resolve to achieve better policing and necessary reforms.

“From the recent #BlackLivesMatter social movement to other global clamours for review of police operations, particularly in regard to citizens they are empowered to protect the need for police reforms in Nigeria is urgent and continuous.

“With benefit of experience and public outcry over the operations of the disbanded SARS, the APC is confident that the new policing arrangement promised by the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed will balance the need to effectively combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country,” he said.

Nabena expressed optimism that the police reform would also ensure humane, professional and accountable police operations in the country.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum formed to regularly interface with police leadership at all levels and advise on its activities as they affected the general public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been pockets of protests by some individuals in some parts of the federation calling for the scraping of SARS over harassment and intimidation by some of its officers.

The Inspector-General of Police, while announcing the disbandment of SARS across the 36 states of the federation, on Oct. 11, said its operatives would be redeployed to other police formations and commands.

The announcement came after days of online and offline protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force otherwise known as SARS is hereby dissolved in all the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory,” the IGP had said.

