APC chairman abducted in Zamfara

By Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Suspected kidnappers have abducted chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gamji ward of Bakura local Government area in Zamfara, Alhaji Sani Dangwaggo.

A resident, who spoke with newsmen under condition of anonymity, disclosed the gunmen arrived the chairman’s residence on motorcycles and whisked him away without hurting anyone.

It was gathered the abducted chairman is a brother of former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, whose children were abducted last month.

When contacted, Zamfara Police Command Public Relations Officer SP Shehu Muhammad confirmed the incident.

He said police detectives have been drafted to rescue the victim.