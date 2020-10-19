APC chieftain hails Buhari

By Emmanuel Udodinma

The Chairman of Umuojiubah kindred and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Nnamdi Ezeike, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the development in the Southeast.

Speaking with reporters at the weekend in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ezeike congratulated Buhari and Nigerians for a 60-year-old coexistence, progress and peace as one indivisible nation.

He said the arrival of containers at Onitsha Port was a good development, adding that modernisation and upgrading of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu was highly appreciated by south easterners, especially the speed and commitment with which the President Buhari-led administration invested in the project. Ezeike said: “The 2nd Niger Bridge and rehabilitation of most of the federal roads, which were abandoned by previous governments, is worthy of our appreciation by a performing administration.

“We will also like to commend the President for the establishment of Zone 13 Police Headquarters in Anambra State, and the creation of National Force CID Annex in Enugu.”