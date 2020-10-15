APC council chapter expels Ondo female lawmaker for alleged anti-party activities

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has expelled the only female lawmaker in the House of Assembly, Favour Tomomewo, for alleged anti-party activities.

She was among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign impeachment notice against Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi.

Tomomewo was suspended from the plenary, but an Akure High Court ordered her to resume plenary and awarded her N5million.

Her expulsion from the APC was contained in a letter signed by her Ward Four Chairman, Olamigoke Ajimuda and the Secretary, Omosule Taid.

In the letter, Tomomewo was alleged to have worked against the interest of the Ondo APC at political outings.

She was alleged to have mobilised and provided funds for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in last Saturday’s governorship election.

The lawmaker was accused of adorning herself with materials bearing the logo and insignia of the ZLP.

She was subsequently expelled from the party, as the ward Chairman, Ajimuda, said all known mechanism to investigate her anti-party activities failed.

Tomomewo did not pick calls to her phone and did not also respond at press time.