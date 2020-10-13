APC: determination gave us victory

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has said the determination and strategy used by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu gave the party victory in last Saturday’s election and not vote buying.

It said while opposition parties were preparing for war, it (APC) solicited people’s understanding and canvassed for their votes.

Ondo APC said it was natural for losers of the election to squawk and protest instead of committing themselves to sincerity of assessment.

The party’s spokesman, Alex Kalejaiye, said in a statement that Akeredolu’s determination and not desperation, reflected in his work plans and mode of operations that secured the wide margin of victory for the APC.

He said Akeredolu directed political leaders to go to their wards and local governments to canvass for votes.

According to him, “all segments in the state saw sincerity in his analysis, believed him and resolved to support him for the re-election project. We thank the traditional leaders, religious leaders and all groups for the feat recorded at the polls.

“The seriousness and determination Governor Akeredolu deployed were added advantages to his sterling performance that has been praised. The roads, bridges, industrialisation efforts, schools and unprecedented intervention in the agriculture sector. The actualisation of the dream of the Ondo deep seaport is now brighter than before, with the renewed mandate.