apc-moves-to-sanction-members-in-enugu-state

The national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has directed the Enugu chapter of the party to initiate the process of sanctioning seven of its members who have allegedly acted contrary to its instructions by refusing to withdraw matters in court against the party.

The APC leadership had on June 25th, this year, passed a resolution, directing all its members across the country to stop instituting court actions as well as withdraw cases pending in court and explore internal mechanisms to sort out the conflicts.

However, more than three months after the directive was issued, certain members of the party in the state including Mr Okey Ogbodo; Chike Omeje; Rufus Nwagu, Rev. Onuora, Ndubuisi Ani, Chinedu Okosisi and Nonye Okoro were said to have held their suit against the party at the Court of Appeal.

Addressing reporters shortly after constituting a three-man disciplinary committee headed by the Enugu east zonal Vice Chairman, Chief Anike Nwoga; State chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye stated that it was in line with the directive of the national leadership of the party and aimed at given the affected members fair hearing.

The national leadership’s letter dated October 14, 2020, empowering the state chapter to begin the process of sanctioning the affected members was signed by the head of legal Services, Dare Oketade.

Nwoye who constituted the State Legal Adviser, Benjamin Nebe as Secretary of the committee and Benson Eze as a member, said several efforts had been made to no avail to convince the affected members to see reasons why they should back out of the litigation.

The national leadership’s letter titled: “Resolution and Directive of the National Executive Committee on Litigation by party members”: Disciplinary Action Against Erring Members, had said, “the National Caretaker Committee finds it worrisome that despite the directive of NEC, and the subsequent steps taken by the party to ensure compliance, there have been a number of court cases by party members seeking for the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee State Congresses in complete disregard of the directive of NEC.

“The leadership of the party has decided to invoke the provision of Article (21), of the party’s constitution against its members in your state chapter who flouted the directive of NEC.

“In light of the above and in furtherance to your letter dated 18th August 2020, wherein, you identified some members of the party in your state chapter who flouted the directive of NEC, whose names are as follows: Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Barr. Chike Omeje, Rufus Nwagu, Rev. Onuora, Ndubuisi Ani, Chinedu Okosisi and Nonye Okoro.

“I am directed by the Caretaker Committee Extra – Ordinary Planning Convention Committee to instruct the relevant Executive Committee in your state chapter to immediately set up a disciplinary Committee to commence, and complete the process of suspension of the above-mentioned members from the party.”

It added: “You are expected to forward to the national Secretariat all records of the disciplinary proceedings against them, for disobeying the directive of the National Executive Committee issued on the 25th, of June, 2020, by the relevant Committees for ratification by the Caretaker Committee.

The letter also requested that a copy of ” same” should also be made available to the legal services department of the party, stressing that the assignment must be undertaken in line with the right to fair hearing as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“Also note that the state legal Adviser is expected to be part of every proceeding so as to give legal guidance, and this disciplinary exercise is expected to be completed and records sent to the party within 19 days from the receipt of this letter.”

