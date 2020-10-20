apc-moves-to-suspend-seven-loyalists-of-foreign-affairs-minister

Chris Oji Enugu

Following the refusal of seven members of the Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geofrey Onyeama, to withdraw their cases in court against the party as directed by the National Secretariat, the party’s top leadership has begun the process of slamming suspension on the alleged erring members.

The state Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who disclosed this to newsmen Tuesday in Enugu announced a 3 – man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Enugu East zonal Vice-chairman of the party, Chief Anike Nwoga, as directed by the National Secretariat.

He, however, assured that the seven concerned members will be given a fair hearing.

He recalled that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, had on the 25th, of June 2020, passed a resolution, directing all its members across the country not to institute any court action and to withdraw pending cases in court in other to explore its internal conflict resolution mechanism. “But unfortunately, the seven Enugu members flouted the instruction”.

The seven affected members led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo, who is laying claim to the chairmanship of the party in the state belongs to the Foreign Affairs Minister’s group that has been opposing Dr Nwoye’s led executive since the last state Congresses, and had refused to withdraw the pending case they filed at the Federal Court of Appeal Enugu, against the national leadership of the APC and the Dr Nwoye, led Executive.

The national leadership of the party in a letter dated 14th, October 2020, signed by the Head, Legal Services Barrister, Dare Oketade, on behalf of the national legal Adviser, addressed to the Enugu State Chairman, Dr. Nwoye, and copied to the state Legal Adviser, Barrister Benjamin Nebe, explained that the development is borne out of the erring member’s refusal to obey the directive of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC).

“In light of the above, and in furtherance to your letter dated 18th, August 2020, wherein, you identified some members of the party in your state chapter who flouted the directive of NEC, whose names are as follows: Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Barr. Chike Omeje, Rufus Nwagu, Rev. Onuora, Ndubusi Ani, Chinedu Okosisi, and Nonye Okoro.

“I am directed by the Caretaker Committee Extra – Ordinary Planning Convention Committee to instruct the relevant Executive Committee in your state chapter to immediately set up a disciplinary Committee to commence, and complete the process of suspension of the above-mentioned members from the party,” the letter further stated.