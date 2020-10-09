APC, PDP hail distribution of sensitive materials

Osagie Otabor, Akure

REPRESENTATIVES of political parties present at the distribution of sensitive materials by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have hailed the process.

Materials for Ilaje Local Government were the first to leave the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) premises.

Security officials were provided to escort the materials.

A representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Victor Olabitan, said distribution was okay.

“They are doing very well. It was done in the presence of everybody. We are satisfied,” he added.

Mr. Debo Ologunagba, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) agent, described the distribution as seamless.

He said: “Sensitive documents have been packaged. INEC also gave us a check list to crosscheck and everything is there.”

A representative of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Tunde Atere, said: “We are here to witness distribution of sensitive materials. Everything is intact. This is an improvement on what it used to be. Our monitoring team that will follow the materials to destination points are on ground.”

An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa, has faulted INEC’s use of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to distribute sensitive materials.

It said the partisan background of some members of the union was worrisome.

The body said politicians could use the partisan NURTW members to undermine the election by deliberately causing late commencement of the election due to delay/refusal to convey election officials and materials to the polling unit.

Co-chairman of Yiaga Africa Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, speaking at a pre-election news briefing in Akure, urged INEC to collaborate with security agencies with a view to arresting any NURTW member who made any attempt to undermine the election.