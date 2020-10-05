APC, PDP trade blame over sporadic shootings in Ondo

Pandemonium was let loose in Akure metropolis, the headquarters of Akure South Local Council of Ondo State between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The supporters of both parties, mainly youths, engaged themselves in violent attacks at Obanla junction yesterday with three persons reportedly killed while several others were injured.

However, the Spokesperson of Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Olatunde, condemned the attack and blamed PDP for incessant attacks on APC members across the state.

He also accused the House of Representatives member, representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, as sponsor of the fracas at the weekend.

But the Spokesman of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo, said that it was APC thugs that turned “Akure into city of gunfire.”

He said: “We believe this deliberate attack given that Akure South Local Council is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede and it is aimed at creating major voter apathy among the determined electorate by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.”

MEANWHILE, the PDP has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore pressure to manipulate and compromise Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

It equally asked the President to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to insist on a very transparent election as witnessed in the Edo governorship election.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, at the weekend, alleged that the leadership of the APC in collaboration with the governor had resorted to violence, threats, hate comments, as well as desperation to manipulate government institutions to work against the people and rig the election for them.

The party, therefore, urged Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo without regard to partisan consideration.

Also, the PDP Governors’ Forum has reiterated its commitment towards working for the emergence of Jegede in Saturday’s election.

It dismissed as untrue report that PDP governors had become terribly divided over the Ondo election campaign for Jegede.

A statement signed by the Director-General of the forum, C.I.D. Maduabum, said: “The PDP governors just rose from a virtual meeting few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate.”

IN the meantime, Yiaga Africa said it had trained 646 observers for the Ondo State governorship election.

Yiaga’s Executive Director, Samson Itodo, who disclosed this, yesterday, said that the training was held in 47 centres spread across the 18 local councils in the state.