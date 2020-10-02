APC says PDP needs deliverance for criticising President Buhari’s Independence Day speech

APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), needs a total deliverance for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech.

The APC said this in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary on Friday in Abuja.

Nabena said it had become clearer that the main opposition PDP and its elements needed the sympathies of well-meaning Nigerians.

This, he said, was especially because the vision and the ideal dream on how to build a great nation seemed to have eluded it.

He noted that President Buhari in his Independence anniversary message gave hope to Nigerians and Nigerians trust their leader whose integrity had been proven.



Nabena described the misinterpretation of President Buhari’s Independence Day speech by the PDP as an act of irresponsibility that required prayer warriors to make it whole.

“The reassurance given by the president’s speech, especially to lift about 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, should ordinarily fascinate all patriots,” the APC spokesman said.

He added that because of bad politics the PDP and its elements would blind their eyes to such re-proclamation and others.

He added that the PDP leaders would understandably prefer the continuity of the locust era, noting that the reassurance in President Buhari’s speech was a spoiler to the “evil plans” of the opposition.

According to him, President Buhari’s speech shows a commitment to investing more in the Federal Government’s agrarian revolution and the digital economy.

He said it also showed commitment to medium and small scale industries as a sure way of gradually lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

He added that it was therefore surprising that the PDP had the gut to criticise the commendable and courageous step taken by the present administration to end the era of robbing ‘Peter to pay Paul.’

Nabena noted that embracing the deregulation of the oil sector by the Federal Government would bring about massive job creation, business opportunities and attract more investors.

“For so many years, the dying PDP could not summon the courage to do this simply because of corruption.

“President Buhari and the APC administration are enjoying the goodwill of Nigerians in the majority and our people know that the challenge associated with the removal of fuel subsidy is temporal.

“Therefore, the manipulation tactics and the hatred being spread by the PDP and its leaders will definitely fall on the infertile soil.

“For us, we can only urge the prayer warriors around to always remember the dying PDP in prayers while Nigeria continues to move on the path of greatness,” the APC spokesman added.