APC to ensure more loyal members get govt appointment – Official

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disclosed its moves to ensure more loyal members of the party are appointed into government agencies and departments.

The APC, which has also added its voice to the campaign against police brutality, on Thursday, said the party’s caretaker chairman, Mala Buni, has been in talks with President Muhammadu Buhari to put more of its members into political offices across sectors.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni is already working with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to urgently address the reward system for dedicated and loyal party members, particularly on appointment of deserving party members into several boards, agencies and parastatals of government,” the party disclosed in a statement issued after a meeting with members of its national executive committee (NEC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

This is sequel to the earlier meeting between Mr Bunu and the 36 state chairpersons, including that of the Federal Capital Territory, where a vote of confidence was passed on the former’s management of the party’s affairs.

Echoing a similar view, the members of the NEC said the Yobe governor, in his acting capacity, has brought stability to the party since his appointment.

“Our concerns and recommendations are borne out of our collective desire for a more viable and prosperous APC… We wish to reaffirm our confidence in your ability to contribute meaningfully in salvaging our beloved party and return it to the fast lane of electoral victories,” the APC spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, said.