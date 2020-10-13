APM loses Rep member to APC

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives increased on Tuesday when Hon. Kolawole Lawal (APM, Ogun) joined the ruling party.

Lawal, in a letter to the House read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said he was dumping the APM because of existing factions in the party.

The Speaker asked Deputy Minority Leader, Tobi Okechukwu, if he had any objection to the defection.

Okechukwu told the Speaker he should obey the provisions of the Constitution and declare the seat of the lawmakers vacant.

But the Speaker asked: “Do you remember when 48 members dumped the APC and joined the PDP? Do you remember what I said and what you told me? Why did you not raise the constitutional issue then?”

Okechukwu replied: “Mr Speaker, I remembered. It was apparent that the APC was factionalised then.”

The Speaker however overruled him, saying: “This issue was raised last week. In any case, your observation is noted and also refused to allow Him.”