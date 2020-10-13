Apple unveils the new iPhone 12 with 5G cellular connectivity

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:25 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 13:51 EDT, 13 October 2020

Apple has officially unveiled the new iPhone 12 event during a live event that was watched by millions from around the world.

The smartphone is designed with rounded edges that look similar to the iPad Pro and boasts 5G cellular connectivity – the biggest upgraded to the smartphone.

This allows the device to access Verizons 5G ultrawide band, which is the fastest system in the world with over 4 gigabytes per second.

The iPhone 12 also boasts a ceramic shield that Apple says is ‘tougher than any smartphone glass.’

The new addition is ‘virtually impervious to heat and electricity’ and makes it more resistant if dropped.

Along with the iPhone 12, Apple announced three other smartphones including the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone Pro Max and its all-new iPhone Mini with a price tag of $699.

Apple held its highly anticipated ‘Hi, Speed’ event on Tuesday that showed off the new iPhone 12, along with Apple’s upgraded smart speaker HomePod mini.

The tech giant showed off the new iPhone 12 family, which includes the flagship device, the iPhone Pro and Pro Max.

Along with new devices, users can choose from two new colors – blue and a light green.

The screen is built with a Ceramic Shield that uses glass ceramic in the phone’s design that increases strength to make it more resistant to cracking if dropped.

The iPhone 12 has the traditional 6.1-inch screen but now includes a new Super Retina XDR OLED panels that produce brighter and more vivid colors, up to 1,200 nits of brightness, and double the resolution than previous iPhone devices.

