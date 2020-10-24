Apply non-violence in your agitation – Rev Ukpai

TO actualise their agitation and collective desires, President of Uma Ukpai Evangelist Association, Rev (Dr.) Uma Ukpai, has passionately called on Nigerians to always apply the principle and philosophy of non-violence as a signpost in their agitations.

Rev. Ukpai, who made this appeal during an interaction with some newsmen recently, asserted that the fulcrum of the philosophy of non-violence is a personal practice of being harmless to oneself and others under every condition.

“In one’s attempt to express yourself don’t harm anybody in whatever form, you can agitate and express your heart desires but don’t harm anybody.”

The evangelist, who made reference to Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan’s political ideology that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, noted that the call for non-violence has become imperative because to avoid wasting lives on the platform of agitation.

“Let us value life, let us love one another; nobody can claim to be a leader if he does not love us and we need the evidence of that love.”

He asserted that when you kill somebody and claim you love him or her, that in itself is being dishonest. Rev Ukpai, who is the visitor of Uma Ukpai College of Business and Theology, stated that in the bid to struggle and express yourself, you might disagree but such disagreement should or must be laced with maturity and a show of love for one another.

The Rev. who is the founder of King of Kings Hospital and Uma Ukpai Polytechnic in Asaga, Ohafia in Abia State, described life as “greatly great,” reiterating the fact that nobody should be killed over any form of disagreement because life was too precious to be wasted on the altar of all classification of differences.

He urged that, in the struggle for expression, nobody should be killed for whatever reason. “I have nobody in mind. I just have all of us in (Nigeria) in mind. Let nobody be wounded or killed. It doesn’t speak well of us as Africans. It makes the watching world think we don’t have value for human lives and for each other.”