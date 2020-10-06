‘Arbitration, mediation rules will boost ADR’

From Moses Emorinken, Abuja

THE Janada International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation (JICAM) has launched Arbitration and Mediation Rules in Abuja.

It stated that the Rules would herald a new era in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) engagements. The Arbitration and Mediation Rules will also contribute significantly to the development of ADR, and will provide opportunities for Nigerian arbitrators to catch up with the rest of the world.

The Chairman, JICAM Board of Trustees, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), stated that ADR offers benefits for foreign direct investments and economic growth and development.

He said: “I strongly believe that the launch of the JICAM Arbitration and Mediation Rules 2020 will usher in a new era in the realms of our Alternative Dispute Resolution engagements, which in the long run, will contribute significantly to the development of ADR both locally and internationally.

“JICAM is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, with its rules and guidelines accommodating both ad hoc and institutional arbitration.

“Furthermore, our reputable Arbitration and Mediation Centre is aimed at providing a neutral, efficient, effective and convenient venue for the resolution of both domestic and international disputes, encouraging settlement of disputes from corporate, domestic, international trade, investment and other transactions, towards creating an avenue for independent, confidential and efficient means of resolving disputes using Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR).

“It is not out of place to opine that of the mechanisms open to parties seeking to resolve their commercial disputes swiftly and efficiently, arbitration and mediation are arguably the most effective. They remain major aspects of commercial agreements in the 21st Century.

“The advantages of ADR in our legal landscape cannot be over emphasized and leads to the safe conclusion that ADR offers significant benefits of foreign direct investment, economic growth and development. Indeed, arbitration and mediation offer a viable alternative to the protracted litigation/court battles famed to dominate the Nigerian legal landscape.”

Gadzama added: “Some states, however, have their separate Arbitration Laws, for example, the Lagos State Arbitration Law 2009 (LSAL). Despite the subsistence of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and state laws however, there is need to have procedural rules to be followed in the conduct of institutional arbitration and mediation proceedings, hence the need for the JICAM Arbitration & Mediation Rules 2020, which as at today is the latest globally.

“Janada International Centre for Arbitration & Mediation (JICAM) was established in 2015 and commissioned by the then President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, as a dispute resolution center designed to promote a suitable forum for the resolution of domestic and international disputes.”

The Chairman of JICAM Governing Council, Justice Ibrahim Auta (rtd), said the provision in the Rules took care of the dilemma arbitrators may face whilst attempting to conduct proceedings virtually, as place of arbitration included an online destination.

Justice Auta, who was represented by Mrs. Diane Okoko, said: “The idea to have the JICAM Rules was conceived years ago. In fact, some of our members suggested its launching at the inception of the Centre in 2015 because we had envisioned the creation of the Rules before now, I can categorically state that one of the factors which led to the execution of these Rules is the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we understand it, internet and connectivity issues are problems which may be pointed at as deterrents to conducting such proceedings. However, in keeping with our mission statement, we have equipped our center with state of the art facilities including high speed internet for this very purpose.

“Similarly, the Rules, like other Rules, may be adopted by parties without necessarily using our center for the arbitral proceedings. The main aim of publishing this set of Rules is to advance the arbitration community and give parties varying options as to which Rules they may adopt for the expedient resolution of their disputes. The JICAM Rules may thus complement the Arbitration and Conciliation Act or any other law parties adopt in their agreements.”

In his presentation on institutional arbitration in Africa post-COVID-19, member of JICAM Governing Council, Prof. Paul Idornigie (SAN), stated that the country must prepare for virtual hearing, as physical hearings have been affected post-COVID-19.

“For African arbitration institutions to survive, it must have facilities for virtual hearing side by side the facilities for physical hearing.

“The reason Nigeria is not leading in terms of arbitral centres and seat of arbitration is because most hearings are either held in hotels or law offices of the legal practitioners, and are not documented.

“JICAM is not only an arbitral centre but will perform arbitral services as it has its own Rules of Arbitration and Mediation. These Rules are modern and comparable to other Rules like that of ICC and LCIA. Indeed, they are a blend of both.” Idornigie stated.