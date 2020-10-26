World News

Are ‘Kidfluencers’ Making Our Kids Fat?

By
0
are-‘kidfluencers’-making-our-kids-fat?
Views: Visits 0

Popular YouTube channels often bombard young children with thinly veiled ads for junk food, a new study finds.

What Do We Do About Q?

Previous article

The Trump Economy

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News