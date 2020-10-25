ariana-grande-shares-tracklist-and-favourite-songs-from-upcoming-album-“positions”

Ariana Grande | Image: Instagram/arianagrande

American singer Ariana Grande has revealed the tracklist for her new album “Positions” which is due to be released on Friday.

“Positions” which is Grande’s sixth studio album features guest appearances from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign.

“positions” tracklist:



01 shut up, 02 34+35, 03 motive (feat. Doja Cat), 04 just like magic, 05 off the table (feat. The Weeknd), 06 six thirty, 07 safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign), 08 my hair, 09 nasty, 10 west side, 11 love language, 12 positions, 13 obvious, 14 pov

Grande revealed on her Instagram page that some of her favourites from the album are: “Off The Table and Safety Net!”

Earlier this week, Grande released the album’s title track “positions” as the lead single. The video features Ariana Grande as the president of the United States.