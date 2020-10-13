Arise Women to lead ‘Walk for Life’

A group, Arise Women, will kick off the 12th edition of its annual Walk For Life on October 17 with the theme Staying Alive.

Founder of the group, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, said this year’s theme is timely because many people are dying of common health problems due to lack of physical exercise and regular health checks.

Against this backdrop, the Arise Women is embarking on the walk to inspire hope in many people and encourage participants and survivors to stay alive despite the battle against COVID-19 and all that the pandemic has brought with it.

Iluyomade said: “We are encouraging people to rise above the setbacks and disappointments of the current times, to push forward and achieve their dreams. We want to use the walk to inspire hope in many whilst encouraging participants and survivors alike to Stay Alive. Walking does so many things to the body. Africa recorded less COVID-19 casualty not because God is with us alone, but we do the things that are necessary, we walk a lot. African woman walk 10 to 15 kilometer per day. By walking, they are strengthening their heart, reducing their blood sugar and mental health capacity is increased, while burning calories.”

The walk will start at 7:00a.m. in over 50 clusters across Nigeria, London, United States, Canada and various isolation centres. Each cluster will have a minimum of 25 persons among who are influencers and celebrities. They include Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, Nathaniel Bassey, Daniel Amokachi, DJ Xclusive, Peter Rufai, and Mary Onyali.

The yearly walk is a forerunner to The Arise Women Conference scheduled for October 31.