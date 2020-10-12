Arm of girl, 2, ripped off by wolf-dog hybrid at grandma’s sanctuary

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

A two-year-old girl’s arm was ripped off by a wolf-dog hybrid at her grandmother’s sanctuary in Michigan.

Sophia Scraver was attacked by the wolf after she stuck her arm into the animals cage while visiting the Howling Timbers animal sanctuary in West Bloomfield, in July.

After doctors were unable to reattach her arm, a friend of the family started a GoFundMe to raise money with hopes of securing Sophia a prosthetic arm.

According to the GoFundMe, despite losing part of her arm, Sophia still smiling and ‘is doing well’.

Two-year-old Sophia Scraver (pictured) was attacked by a wolf-dog hybrid at her grandmother's sanctuary, Howling Timbers, in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in July

The sanctuary is owned by Sophia's grandmother, Brenda Pearson

Pearson said she has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but animal control officers removed several red foxes, coyotes and the wolf-dogs

However, the toddler still has a long road to recovery ahead of her and her family still needs money to ‘help cover medical expenses as well as any expenses towards a future prosthetic for her’.

Sophia’s grandma Brenda Pearson, who founded Howling Timbers, wrote in a Facebook post: ‘We believe she was interested in the shiny collar being worn by one of the wolf dogs.

‘After she was rushed to the hospital, I went back to the pen and picked up her little arm. I can still see it today. Her little hand was still closed as if she was still grasping the collar.’

Pearson, who collects the wolf-dogs from across the US, said the dog that attacked Sophia will not be euthanized.

She also said she has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but animal control officers removed several red foxes, coyotes and the wolf-dogs.

Local authorities said that Pearson’s facility was unlicensed. Conservation officer Anna Cullen from Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said that Pearson had started taking in the animals before the license was approved.

Pearson (right), who runs Howling Timbers, said : ‘We believe she was interested in the shiny collar being worn by one of the wolf dogs’

‘After she was rushed to the hospital, I went back to the pen and picked up her little arm. I can still see it today. Her little hand was still closed as if she was still grasping the collar,’ Pearson wrote

However, in a Facebook post shared Sunday, Pearson claimed that she was following all of the guidelines during the time of the attack.

‘Here is a copy of our USDA application and the email address I mailed it to as instructed on 8/28/20. After 6 weeks, they still haven’t contacted us to set up an inspection,’ the post from Howling Timbers reads.

‘There was another application submitted and inspection done much earlier. Things were completed to standards, wolfdogs ate or destroyed some of those things (typical), so after we had refinished them the 90 days had lapsed and the process needed to be restarted,’ the post says.

A DailyMail.com request for comment to the Howling Timbers sanctuary was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.