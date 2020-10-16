Armed Men Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Benin

The ongoing protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings was on Friday disrupted in Edo State as the protesters were attacked by some armed men.

The attackers struck after the protesters gathered at the King’s axis of Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The attackers chased the protesters as they brandished machetes and shot into the air.

One of the protesters told Channels Television that many have been injured following the attack and insisted that the armed men were sponsored to disrupt the peaceful demonstration.

The protesters however repelled the attackers. They insist on carrying out peaceful demonstrations until their demands are met.

-Obaseki Condemns Attack-

The State Governor Godwin Obaseki in a swift response condemned the attack and condoled with the victims.

He assured that a thorough investigation would commence immediately to bring the culprits to justice.

The governor who responded in a series of tweets charged the Edo State Police Command to come out in full force to provide adequate security to the protesters, as they were exercising their rights as concerned citizens of Nigeria.

See tweets below….

I have just learnt that hoodlums are attacking #EndSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attack, including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs. — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) October 16, 2020

“It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people who are expressing genuine concerns over police brutality and intimidation in their own country.

“I hereby call on the Edo State Police Command to get out on the streets and provide adequate security for the protesters and ensure that no one is harassed in the course of exercising their rights.”