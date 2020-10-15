Armed thugs attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

Armed thugs attacked protesters in Alausa area of Ikeja in Lagos State.

The scene of the attack was close to Lagos Government secretariat, Lagos State House of Assembly, governor’s office and a police station.

Although eyewitnesses said the attackers came in Bus Mass Transit (BRT) buses that belong to the Lagos State Government, authorities of Lagos Bus Services Limited said the thugs were transported to the scene of the attack in yellow buses.

The thugs were seen with sticks, cutlasses, and daggers attacking the peaceful protesters while policemen stood by

“Alausa is where the government house is. Supposedly one of the safest places in Lagos State. If this is allowed to happen, someone should have lost their job by now. This is happening in VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE! ARE YOU TELLING ME THE GOVERNOR ISN’T SAFE? Kiki Mordi, a journalist tweeted.

A similar occurrence happened on Wednesday when hoodlums attacked some protesters in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The protester, however, apprehended some of the thugs and handed them over to police personnel.

Protests began last week in different parts of Nigeria over continued harassment of young people by the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad – SARS. The protestors are demanding the disbandment of the unit.

Members of the squad have been accused of crimes such as extrajudicial killings, kidnapping, extortion and intimidation.

Nigeria’s inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu on Sunday dissolved SARS and announced a new unit – Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

Despite the police response, protesters in Lagos and nationwide are not backing down.

