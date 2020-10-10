Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach Cease-Fire After Russia-Brokered Talks

MOSCOW—Armenia and Azerbaijan announced a cease-fire after nearly two weeks of intense fighting that has claimed hundreds of lives following Russia-brokered talks over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The foreign ministers of the two warring countries said in a statement early Saturday that the truce, which began at noon local time, is intended to provide space to exchange prisoners and recover the dead. The announcement followed more than 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei…