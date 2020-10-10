Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of new attacks despite ceasefire

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces accused each other of carrying out new attacks on Saturday despite a ceasefire agreement from noon to end fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“In disregard of the previously declared humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijani forces at 12:05 launched an attack towards Karakhanbeyli,” an area on the frontline, Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The Karabakh army is taking measures to repel the attack.”

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry reported 30 minutes after the ceasefire was due to take effect that Armenian forces were shelling the districts of Terter and Agdam.

