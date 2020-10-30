armenia-azerbaijan-conflict:-why-are-they-fighting-in-nagorno-karabakh?

Fighting continued to escalate in the South Caucasus between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the two countries accusing each other of breaching internationally brokered cease-fires, as the threat of regional powers being drawn into the turmoil rose.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet republics, mark the latest chapter in a simmering conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh that has consumed the two nations for almost three decades. Populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians, the province…