Army distributes palliatives in four Abia communities

From Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The leadership of the Nigerian Army has distributed food palliatives to four communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

The exercise which was supervised by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai also saw over 500 persons with different health challenges undergoing free medical checks within the two days the free medical outreach lasted.

Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu; Major-General Lasisi Adegboye, lauded the Brigade Commander, 14Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier-General Solomon Kumapayi and his men for their professionalism and gallantry.

According to Lasisi, Buratai would have personally loved to handover the items because of the importance he attached to the event, but however regretted that exigency of duties couldn’t allow him to be at the event.

Lasisi who recalled the incident that led to death of a soldier and carting away of rifles of the two soldiers that were attacked by yet-to-be-known gunmen in the Owaza community on September 20, feared that the continued disappearance of the weapons put the lives of everybody in the community at risk, as those who are in possession of the guns can unleash mayhem on members of the community and the general public as long as the weapon is still in the wrong hands.

Speaking at the event, members representing the people of Ukwa East West Federal Representative, Hon. Uzoma Abonta and his counterpart at Ukwa West State Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Godwin Adiele, lawmaker representing thanked the Chief of Army Staff and the leadership of 82 Division for the palliative and medical outreach to the people of the area.