army-kills-38-bandits,-arrests-93-in-katsina,-north-west

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity on Monday gave account of its operations in Katsina and the North West region covering 4 September -25 October

Acting Director, Defense Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko told newsmen at a briefing in Army super camp 4 Faskari, Katsina State, that 38 armed bandits were neutralized while 93 suspected bandits logistics suppliers and collaborators were also arrested within the period under review

Also, 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 5 live cartridges were captured during various encounters with troops.

He further disclosed that a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and 1 camel were recovered and that in all the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandit’s informants and collaborators, 3 rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits’ logistics suppliers were arrested.

He said ‘’In furtherance of the Nigerian Army’s mandate to completely rid the North West zone of the country of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and incessant killings of innocent citizens, the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have intensified operational activities in the theatre of operation during the period under review’’.

‘’This has led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicative by the successes recorded. These gains are gradually bringing stability and normalcy back to the zone as evident by the massive resumption of farming and Socio-economic activities’’.

The Defense Spokesman further attributed the successes recorded so far by the troops to the sacrifice, commitment and gallantry they exhibited with some even paying the supreme price.

He also maintained that the troops have continued to dominate all the hitherto volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements any freedom of action.

While appreciating the contributions made by the people of the North West trough the provision of credible information for the success of the operation, he called on them to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation.