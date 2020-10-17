Army launches Crocodile smile VI to tackle cybercrime, banditry others

By Duku JOEL, Ngamdu

Nigeria Army has commenced the 6th edition of Operation Crocodile Smile slated for October 20th to December 31st, 2020.

The Chief of Training and Operation Nigerian Army Major Gen. Nuhu Angbazo disclosed this at a briefing at the Nigeria Army Super Camp I Ngamdu, Borno State.

Angbazo, who stood in for the Chief of Army Staff, said this year’s exercise is unique and important because the Army will be delving into the cybercrime fight as well as clamp down on internet hackers and counter negative and malicious posts on the social media.

According to him: “This year’s exercise is intended to be more all-encompassing and for the first time it will include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.

“It will also identify the positive identification components to identify Boko Haram element fleeing from the northeast as a result of the ongoing operation as well as other criminal elements in other regions of the country.

“The exercise is also planned to include the conduct of cybersecurity awareness seminars, detect and neutralize malicious posts, fake news, illegal recruitment scam, and internet hackers.

” Besides other major deliverables like the improvement of public safety for the end of the year.

“The exercise will also include Nigeria Army capacity against the hostile cyber act in defense of our National security and critical national infrastructure.

“It will also have a civil-military cooperation component which will include sanitation exercises, medical outreaches, road maintenance palliative, aid and succor to the aged and disabled members of our society and most importantly humanitarian assistance to the widows of our fallen heroes.”

Major Gen.Nuhu Angbazo briefing journalist at Army Super camp Ngamdu on saturday on the lunching of Operation crocodile smile VI (photos by JOEL DUKU )

He called on the general public to give the exercise the desired cooperation to succeed.

Angbazo also extended the gratitude of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai to all sister security agencies for the support in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.