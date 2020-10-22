Army, Police Storm Ikoyi Prisons as Hoodlums Attempt Jailbreak

In a bid to foil an attempted jailbreak, security personnel have arrived at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

A video shows smoke billowing from parts of the centre while inmates are seen running.

It was learnt that the prison authorities had immediately notified the police and the military authorities about the attempted jailbreak and requested for backup.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I can see them from my balcony at the moment. Soldiers and policemen have arrived. I saw prisoners throwing stones and I saw fire.

“A lot of the prison officials have gathered at the entrance of the prison while some of the inmates have retreated.”

Our correspondent also heard gunshots emanating from the prisons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, said the cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained but policemen had been deployed in the prisons.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire but we are there on the ground. We have mobilised to the place. We will give details later,” he said.

Meanwhile, some hoodlums broke into the National Correctional Service centre in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and forcefully released the inmates there.

It was gathered that no fewer than 58 inmates were released during the while a vehicle was burnt and several items were destroyed on the premises of the prison.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command of the NCS, Barr. Ogundare Babatunde, confirmed the incident on the telephone.

