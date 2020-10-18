Army will not disrupt ongoing #EndSARS protests — Rep. Adefisoye

Idowu Bankole

The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has assured EndSARS protesters that personnel of the Nigerian Armed forces will not disrupt the peaceful protests that are currently ongoing across the nation.

Adefisoye also described the Army exercise of Operation Crocodile Smile VI as an annual military event that is not in any way targeted at peaceful protesters. The federal lawmaker gave this assurance on his Twitter handle on Saturday where he also sought public understanding of the annual operational exercise of the army.

Moreso, Adefisoye has also given his support to the efforts of Nigerian youth which he described as a struggle to reposition the Nigerian nation. He, however, pleaded for coordination amongst the youth as well as their preparedness for discussion with the government.

The struggle and effort of our Youths at repositioning Nigeria in the last 12 days must not be in vain. Let there be better coordination. There should be Leadership the Government can talk to at various levels to consolidate the gains of these protests. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/52qJbDMYBu — Alh Tajudeen Adefisoye (@SmallAlhaji_) October 18, 2020

