arnold-schwarzenegger-feeling-fantastic-after-heart-surgery

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was feeling fantastic after undergoing a heart surgery over the weekend

The Austrian-born actor posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed at the Cleveland Clinic, and thanked medical staff there.

“I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland,” the former Republican governor of California said.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

Schwarzenegger 73, was born with a heart defect, underwent emergency open-heart surgery in 2018 to replace a pulmonary valve.

The Terminator star became one of the world’s best known action movie stars in the 1980s after a sterling career as a bodybuilder, where he won the Mr Universe title, and Mr Olympia contest a record seven times.

In 2003 he was elected governor of California and championed environmental policies.

After ending his term in 2011, he returned to movies, appearing in “The Expendables 2,” as well as a sequel to “The Terminator.”

Vanguard