Arrest Gbagi, police details, 2 others —Delta DPP

•Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE running battle between former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, and Police in Delta State, who declared him wanted, recently, took another twist, yesterday, with the state Ministry of Justice in Asaba, asking the police to arrest him (Gbagi), all his police details and two others, including his son.

Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Ministry of Justice, Delta Asaba, in a legal advice by B.E Tambou, to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delta Police Command, Asaba, dated October 12,2020, in respect of the offence of armed robbery, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, torture and cyber stalking of Gloria Oguzie, Roselyn Okiemute, Achibong Precious and Ephraim Victor, allegedly perpetrated by Gbagi and others, directed the police to obtain their statements under caution after apprehending them.

Gbagi, who had accused a commissioner in the state and others of wanting to tarnish his image over the 2023 governorship race, said he was amused at the desperation, as the Inspector General of Police had transferred the matter from Delta State police command to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Benin City.

Vanguard, sighted a letter dated October 6, 2020, by the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, transferring a case of extortion, incitement to breach public peace and criminal defamation of character by Dynamic Option Chambers, presumably Gbagi’s solicitor, to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5.

Also, the second in command, IGP Monitoring Unit, Nuhu Hamidu, in a letter dated October 5, invited the Attorney General of Delta State, Peter Mrakpor, to interview Hamidu through Akin Ogundile, yesterday, in a case of criminal conspiracy, extortion, defamation of character and conduct likely to cause breach of peace reported to the Inspector General of Police.

Hamidu similarly requested Olukunle Edun to come along with Mr Victor Ephraim, Gloria Oguzie, Mrs Precious Achibong and Roselyn Okiemute, the workers purportedly stripped naked to interview him through Ogundile, yesterday, over the same matter.

Our reporter could not reach the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mrakpor, for comment, yesterday, on phone, but the legal advice read in part: “The statements of witnesses of the witnesses identified him (Gbagi) as participating personally in their ordeal. In addition, the statements of the two arrested suspects placed Chief Kenneth Gbagi as being present during the course of this matter and an active participant thereof.

“It is therefore, imperative that Chief Kenneth Gbagi respond to the allegations against him. We note from the case file that he was invited by the state police command but failed to honor the invitation.

“The police should arrest Chief Kenneth Gbagi and obtain statement from him under caution in response to the allegations against him in the case file. The statement of Chief Kenneth Gbagi should thereafter be sent to this office for further action.”

