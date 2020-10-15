Arsenal, AC Milan, Tottenham set for Europa League

Arsenal’s French-born Ivorian midfielder Nicolas Pepe (2nd R) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 4, 2020. (Photo by NEIL HALL / POOL / AFP)

Europa League runners-up in 2019, Arsenal, are the highest-ranked team in this year’s competition and are grouped with Rapid Vienna, Molde, and Dundalk.

North London rivals, Tottenham, will face LASK, Ludogorets Razgrad, and Royal Antwerp.

With La Liga, international friendlies, and UEFA Nations Cup taking the earlier part of October on StarTimes, football fans are in for more excitement as the 2020/21 Europa League begins on October 22.

The group stage matches will be spread across all StarTimes sports channels including Sports Focus on NOVA bouquet.

Seven-time European champions, AC Milan, will face Celtic, Sparta Prague, and Lille in Group H of the Europa League. AC Milan’s opening campaign will be against Celtic on October 22.

Roma is the top-seeded team in a group with two clubs that started the season in the Champions League — Young Boys and Cluj. CSKA Sofia is also in that group.

Spanish club, Villarreal, will face the most demanding travel schedule, facing Azeri club Qarabag, Israeli team Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Turkish club Sivasspor.

The group stage begins on October 22 and runs until December 10.

According to UEFA, games can be moved to a neutral country if virus cases or travel restrictions prevent the home team from hosting or the away team from travelling to the original venue. Home fans can attend games at up to 30 per cent of a stadium’s capacity with approval from domestic public authorities, UEFA said. No tickets will go to the away teams.