Arsenal, Chelsea or Spurs? Which Premier League team won the summer transfer window?

Now that the dust has settled on the transfer window, we examine the Premier League teams and pick out the sides that got the best of the market.

The summer transfer window was a strange one, with clubs looking to hold back on the spending due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some teams still managed to pull off very impressive deals.

Arsenal’s deadline day purchase of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid was among the stand-out signings; while Chelsea were the biggest spenders with their acquisition of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and co.

Spurs and Everton also did some very good business; Leeds United were active all through the summer, while Manchester United woke up at the death to squeeze in some last minute deals in their attempt to salvage what had been a poor window.

But which Premier League team won the summer market?

We countdown our top five teams of the transfer window.

5. Leeds United

There was plenty of hype around Leeds United when they won promotion from the Championship last season, and so far, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have been delivering on that promise.

Leeds have made a superb start to the Premier League season, picking up seven points from their opening four matches, and after a fruitful summer window, they look set for a very good campaign.

Leeds brought in quantity and quality. They got two international centre backs in Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, and added Spanish forward Rodrigo from Valencia. They also pulled off the deadline day signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Rennes.

4. Chelsea

After serving a transfer ban last summer, Chelsea were out in full force this year, apparently trying to make up for lost time. The Blues splashed the cash, spending in excess of £200 million. Chelsea strengthened heavily in attack, signing Havertz and Werner from the Bundesliga, and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

They were also busy at the other end of the pitch, bringing in Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy.

Their stuttering start to the new season has not mirrored their summer investments, but if Frank Lampard can successfully integrate all of these new signings into his side, and get the best out of the arrivals, the team will be a lot closer to Liverpool and Manchester City come the end of the season.

3. Everton

Unlike Chelsea, who are still trying to bed in their signings, Everton’s new boys have hit the ground running.

James Rodriguez has had a rebirth, while Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have added solidity to the middle of the park.

Everton also did some good business on deadline day, getting Ben Godfrey from Norwich and very importantly, goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from Roma.

Looks like Toffees fans will no longer have to endure Jordan Pickford and his errors!

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has had a fine start to his Arsenal managerial career, getting the Gunners a couple of trophies in August, and now, overseeing a productive transfer window.

The North London club recruited very smartly, but their best piece of business was arguably getting Pierre-Emile Aubameyang to commit to a new contract.

The deadline day signing of Partey was the final piece in a very good summer for the club.

Arsenal added Brazilian centre half, Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, and bolstered attacking options by snapping up free agent, Willian. They also agreed a new loan deal for Dani Ceballos.

1. Tottenham Hotspur

What a transfer window Tottenham Hotspur had! They have done it without overspending.

Spurs fans must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

Jose Mourinho got in two high quality full backs in Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon (both can also play as wing backs), while he signed the super solid Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to anchor the midfield.

Harry Kane finally has a proper deputy in Carlos Vinicius, who joined from Benfica, while the icing on the cake was the return of Gareth Bale.

That potential forward line of Heung-Min Son, Kane and Bale will tear many defences apart this season!