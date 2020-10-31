arson:-250-tvc-staff-didn’t-lose-jobs,-only-physically-displaced,-company-clarifies

The management of Television Continental (TVC) has said that none of the 250 staff of the station has lost his or her job but were only physically displaced due to the razing of the station’s facility by arsonists.

Andrew Hanlon, the Chief Executive Officer of TVC, during a visit by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the production staff working in the razed building had not been able to work in the building since the incident happened.

He added that the employees of the station had been struggling to work in temporary accommodation put up by the company.

Meanwhile, Mabel Aladenusi, the firm’s spokesperson, said the employees have been physically displaced due to the fire at the station and not that they are out of jobs.

In a statement released on Friday, the company said all the employees are safe and secure.

“The CEO of TVC Communications; owners of TVC, TVC News, Max FM (Lagos & Abuja) & Adaba FM Andrew Hanlon has stated today, 30th October, 2020 that the jobs of all its 550 employees are safe and secure.

“Mr Andrew Hanlon made the announcement on foot of ‘misleading reports’ which suggested that 250 jobs were lost following an arson attack on its studios in Ikosi-Ketu, Lagos last week.

“The reference to 250 jobs related to those of our employees who had been physically displaced due to the fire at our premises, this does not mean those same employees had subsequently lost their jobs due to the fire. All of our staff remain with us, and have merely now been relocated to temporary offices while we build a bigger and better television studio complex,” the statement reads.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how arsonists razed down TVC complex on October 21, which was a fallout of the Lekki Tollgate shooting.

The main transmission building of the station, studios and several cars were completely destroyed in the incident.