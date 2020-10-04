Artistes sing hope at Naija corporate praise

It was an unusual excitement at the first Naija Corporate Praise Concert, tagged “Naija at 60 Corporate Praise,” organised by Gtext Homes. Artistes at the programme agreed that there were a lot of challenges in the country that could make citizens unwilling to celebrate Nigeria’s Diamond jubilee, however the shortcomings, citizens must be grateful and celebrate the country’s unity.

According to the organisers, the programme serves to encourage professionals and entrepreneurs to celebrate God even in their businesses. The CEO, Gtext Home, Stephen Akintayo, said, “we’ve tried, everything and it doesn’t work, we changed leaders, we tried prayer, fasting so, praise is another weapon we could try and we believe God, and that is why we called it the Naija Corporate Praise; we believe that the cooperate industry will begin to have ideas.

“I believe that there’s a lot more to come from the corporate sector, from the private sector, as it relates to changing Nigeria. I think we’ve put too much hope in the political structure. A lot of people don’t know that the United States is not as it is because of the government. So there’s a lot that the corporate sector can come with, but when we praise God, we can trust Him for ideas that can begin to change different sectors of this country,” he said.

On his part, the gospel artiste, Mike Abdul, said, “I’ve tried to look at America. It’s amazing the kind of problems we’ve seen the United States have, in the last two years. During the pandemic, we saw the kind of problem the United Kingdom is facing. They couldn’t cover for their citizens; several nations the people look up to as better nations are having problems. So it’s not just a one-place thing.

“Nigeria is a multicultural nation; there will be issues. I think it becomes very expensive to run government, because of the diverse nations that comes together to form one nation,” he added.

Also speaking, Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big B said, “the fact that you can complain is a testimony; it means you can still speak up. There are countries where people are dying in thousands. We just need to be grateful that we are still alive.”