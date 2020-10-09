As Armenia and Azerbaijan Fight Over Nagorno-Karabakh, Civilians Pay the Price

Before the shelling began, a 55-year-old woman was caring for her disabled husband. An engineer relaxed at home with his children ahead of another busy workweek. A fashion designer was working on a new collection.

Now their lives have been disrupted by a wave of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. For many, their day-to-day existence has turned into a scramble for survival that has stirred fears of a return to the bloodbath of the 1990s.

Local officials and aid workers in this volatile corner of the South Caucasus say they worry that waves of civilians could soon be fleeing the worsening violence that has already claimed dozens of lives, raising the prospect of a humanitarian crisis with little end in sight.

For almost two weeks since clashes erupted, Siranush Bagdasaryan has been sheltering from the aerial bombardment with her disabled husband and teenage son in the basement of their apartment building in Nagorno-Karabakh’s largest city, Stepanakert. They have huddled with three other families, sharing one toilet, washing in cold water and taking turns to heat food on a single gas burner.

“We’re afraid to leave because if we go outside there could suddenly be bombing,” Ms. Bagdasaryan, 55, said by phone from her building’s basement. “We can hear it, sometimes close, sometimes far. It’s terrifying. We want to wake up and find this was a nightmare.”