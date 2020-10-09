As Covid-19 Cases Surge, Europe Turns to New Testing Methods

BERLIN—European governments are adopting new methods to test for coronavirus infections in an effort to buy time before a vaccine becomes widely available and as new cases spiral higher.

The new rapid-testing techniques now under consideration or initial deployment are fast, affordable and easily scalable. They are marginally less accurate than the standard method but are better-fitted for fast population-wide screening. While ramping up capacity could take some time, authorities hope these will allow for large-scale and frequent testing at hospitals and in care homes, and enable businesses, schools and travel to continue operating despite mounting infection rates.

The current gold-standard test is based on a technique called the polymerase chain reaction or PCR, which requires trained staff to collect swab samples from the nose and the throat. While highly accurate, PCR tests are relatively expensive, can be carried out only by certified labs and take between several hours and a few days to deliver a result.

In the past, European authorities have been wary of alternatives to PCR testing because of their lower accuracy, but latest research shows that the benefits of fast, large-scale testing significantly outweigh this downside. The new methods, which have been growing in use in the U.S. and are now being unrolled or scaled up in Europe, can provide results in just 15 minutes without labs and with minimal manpower.

“This is a great step forward,” said Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, who leads the virology center of Germany’s Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, the largest of its kind in the country. Such testing would help investigate clusters, preventively survey vulnerable groups and might even allow the return of mass events such as concerts and public sporting events, he added.