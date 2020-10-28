World News

As Tanzania Votes, Many See Democracy Itself on the Ballot

By
0
as-tanzania-votes,-many-see-democracy-itself-on-the-ballot
Views: Visits 7

The Tanzanian president is nicknamed “the Bulldozer,” and he has brooked little dissent as he seeks a second term.

Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Statue Can Come Down, but Not Yet, Judge Rules

Previous article

Ex Defence Officer Breaches National Security, Leaks ‘Top Secret’ Information to Foreign Government

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News