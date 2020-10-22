asos-catches-shopper-bragging-about-false-delivery-fail-on-twitter

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

An online shopper who tried to scam his way into a refund for a package he received has been outed by the retailer on social media.

The shopper, from Orlando, Florida, bragged on Twitter yesterday that he had ‘lied’ to online British fashion store ASOS that he hadn’t received his items in order to get his money back.

However ASOS swiftly replied to his comment, thanking him for posting about his lie as they ‘might not have found him’ otherwise, while other users branded the shopper ’embarrassing’.

The now deleted tweet read: ‘Lied to ASOS that I didn’t receive my package and got a full refund for my items.’

The retailer swiftly replied: ‘Good job you tweeted about it, we might not have found you!’

Social media users quickly took to twitter to laugh at the shopper, with ASOS’ tweet racking up 244 retweets, 64 quote tweets and 3,200 likes.

Social media users branded the shopper an ‘idiot’, while one said he had ‘played himself’ by bragging about his lie.

‘Hope you got the idiot’s details and reversed that refund,’ wrote one user.

Another agreed: ‘Nothing to be proud of, stealing. Embarrassing.’

‘You played yourself boy,’ wrote a third.

ASOS’ returns policy states if you return an item requesting a refund within 28 days of the item being delivered to you or available for collection, the retailer will give you a full refund by way of the original payment method.

However if an item has not been delivered past its estimated delivery date, customers are advised to contact the brand’s Customer Care Team who can help with refunds.

According to US federal law, in the broadest sense, a fraud is an intentional deception made for personal gain or to damage another individual.

The specific legal definition varies by legal jurisdiction. Fraud is a crime, and is also a civil law violation.