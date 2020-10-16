Associates celebrate APC chieftain Basorun

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Monarchs, politicians and associates on Thursday joined relations of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governance Advisory Council (GAC) member Olorunfunmi Basorun for his 82 birthday.

Hale and heartily, the octogenarian and his guests attended a birthday service at the Moses Orimolade Chapel, Cherubim and Seraphim, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Accompanied by his wife and other family members, Basorun, the Asiwaju of Igbogbo and Head of C&S, Oke Ayo Igbala Irapada, Gianni, was resplendent in his white cassock, singing, dancing and praising God.

At the ceremony were the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, Oba Orimadegun Kasali, his chiefs and the Chairman of Igbogbo/Bayeku Council, Sesan Daini.

The service was officiated by a group of clerics, led by Apostle Emmanuel Bamgbopa, who urged the congregation to count their days and put their hearts in the path of wisdom.

“The 82nd birthday is a moment of reflection about the past and the present, with a view to forging ahead into future,” he said.

Thanking God for Basorun, Bamgbopa said at his advanced age, Basorun can still stand, walk, talk and dance, adding that he is not bedridden.