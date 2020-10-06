Aston-Martin designed home goes on the market for $7.7million

Aston Martin has unveiled plans for a luxury home in a 55-acre wooded estate two hours from Manhattan which has gone on the market for $7.7million before it has even been built.

The high-end carmaker has helped to design a four-bedroom home that looks like a ‘dramatic rock formation’ and comes with three guest ‘pods’, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool and a sauna – as well as a garage for three cars and a 2,000ft driveway to take them for a spin.

While Aston Martin has previously put its name to a high-rise apartment block in Miami, the property in New York’s Hudson Valley will be the first private residence designed by the British firm.

Developers hope to hand over the keys by late 2021 and boast of the ‘true self-sufficient privacy’ that comes with the long driveway, massive grounds and a private ‘agricultural food garden’.

LUXURY HOME: This artist’s impression of an Aston Martin-designed home in the Hudson Valley, which is going on the market for $7.7million, is intended to look like a ‘dramatic geological formation’

SWIMMING POOL: The pool will be mainly outdoors, with space for deckchairs on the waterside, and partly inside a ‘pool house’. The pictures in this series are artist’s impressions of a property which is due for completion in 2021

DRIVEWAY: An Aston Martin owner will get good use out of the 2,000ft driveway which ‘makes its way through the contours, historic rock walls and ridges of the landscape’ before the driver arrives at their new home

MASTER BEDROOM: Like much of the property, it has wood panelling and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking part of the 55-acre grounds in the Hudson Valley. This is one of four bedrooms in the main residence

What $7.7million will buy you PROPERTY: 55 acres TOTAL LIVING SPACE: 8,430sqft MAIN RESIDENCE: 5,983sqft POOL HOUSE: 873sqft DRIVEWAY: 2,000ft GARAGE: 3 cars BEDROOMS: 4 BATHROOMS: 6 GUEST ‘PODS’: 3 COMPLETION DATE: Late 2021

The main residence comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half baths as well as an ‘executive office suite’, a lounge and a wine cellar.

Built with a ‘folding’ roof design, the angular building is meant to display a ‘connection to nature’ with a design resembling a ‘dramatic natural geological rock formation’ in the Hudson Valley.

Inside, the rooms will come with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-panelled design which even extends to the bathrooms.

The total 8,340sqft of accommodation will include three guest houses in the grounds of the property, described as ‘pods’, which could be used for visitors or alternatively as an office or for home-schooling.

Along with the swimming pool, which is partially outdoors and partially inside a pool house, the home will have a ‘wellness pavilion’ with a hot tub, sauna and two treatment rooms.

The grounds also include a treehouse and an ‘agricultural food garden’ with a separate service entrance for deliveries, which would allow for sales to local food markets.

The carmaker’s influence is clearly visible in the garage, which not only has space for three automobiles but is designed like a ‘gallery’ so that the cars are visible from a living room.

Aston Martin says it wants the homeowner to see the house ‘just like you experience one of our cars – there is no single facade that dominates’.

‘Sylvan Rock is a strong marriage of design sensibilities,’ said Cathal Loughnane, head of Aston Martin Partnerships.

‘Creating a luxury residence with warm textures, bold forms and exceptional privacy is very aligned with Aston Martin’s own vision.

‘We also wanted the owner and their guests to experience the three-dimensional feel of the house in an organic way, just like you experience one of our cars.’

GARAGE: The carmaker’s influence is clearly visible in the garage, which not only has space for three automobiles but is designed like a ‘gallery’ so that the cars are visible from the living room

TREEHOUSE: This unusually-shaped structure with a spiral staircase and hammocks hung between trees will be part of the property’s enormous gardens

GUEST ‘POD’: There are three such buildings in the grounds of the property, which have the same angular design as the main residence and could be used for visitors or alternatively as an office or home-schooling facility

INSIDE A GUEST ‘POD’: This artist’s impression shows the same ceiling-to-floor windows as in the main residence and a similar wood panelling design, seen here with a sofa and two armchairs in a living area

DEN: A living area in the main residence might have a corner sofa and a wall-sized TV, with residents looking out over the trees and gardens outside the 5,983sqft main property

KITCHEN: A spacious cooking area with the same wood panelling design as the rest of the property. The owners could grow their own food in a garden with its own dedicated service entrance

ENTRANCE HALL: A place to show off your Aston Martin collection as soon as visitors arrive, with the automobiles on display as visitors walk up a staircase

Aston Martin has designed the home along with New York City-based S3 Architecture, which boasts that the property ‘offers a reimagined modern lifestyle’.

‘When designing, we always let the land speak first and respond to it,’ said one of the S3 architects, Christopher Dierig.

‘The roofline mimics the jagged edges of the rock ledge reaching down into the earth, as if the home is born of and launching from the landscape. The resulting design blends our modernist aesthetic with the privacy and context of the rural location to create a unique luxury experience.’

The Hudson Valley home is Aston Martin’s latest venture outside the auto industry, after the firm helped to design a 66-story apartment block in Miami which is due for completion in 2022.

Aston Martin has also dipped its toes into aviation, working with planemaking giant Airbus on the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition helicopter which was unveiled earlier this year.

The firm has also moved into new territory within the car industry, producing its first sports utility vehicle which rolled off the production line in July this year.

Work at the firm’s new St Athan factory in Wales, where the model is being built, had to stop in March as lockdown saw the economy grind to a halt.

Under pressure from the pandemic, the firm has announced job cuts and appointed a new finance chief this year as it battles the global economic standstill.

AERIAL VIEW: The pool and its extra facilities are right by the main building with its angular design and ‘folding’ roofs

LOUNGE: This room, which is shown here with a fireplace, shelves and a sofa and chairs around a table, has a partial view of the garage where the owner could park their Aston Martins

POOL DECK LOUNGE: An area for sitting outdoors near the pool, which will also come with an entire wellness ‘pavilion’ and an outdoor cooking area

POOL HOUSE: An indoor area for swimming in colder or wetter weather, although still with expansive views of the grounds

LIVING ROOM: This design imagines a comfortable setting with chairs and sofas on the ground floor of the main building

OFFICE: The view from this room shows some of the rock formations which the design of the building is meant to resemble