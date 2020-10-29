asuu-and-sexual-harassment-bill 

By Deborah Omoare

In the past years, cases of sex, in exchange for grades have plagued tertiary institutions and gradually began to attract the interest of the media.

At a recent seminar, the First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi shared the story of a female student at the Department of Pharmacy at the then University of Ife ( now Obafemi Awolowo University).

The lady, who was victimised by a male lecturer for refusing his sexual advances decided to strip herself naked in the full glare of the public, shouting her harasser’s name to come to have his sexual fill after he had failed her in his course for three years consecutively. This happened when the First Lady herself was an undergraduate.

Academic institutions that are meant to protect students have become grounds for sexual predators to prey on female undergraduates. In 2018, Richard Akindele, a professor of Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University was accused by Monica Osagie, a postgraduate student, for demanding sex in exchange for grades.

He was later sacked by the university and sentenced to two years imprisonment.There was also the case of Boniface Igheneghu, a lecturer at the University of Lagos who was caught on camera sexually harassing an undercover reporter who posed as a minor seeking admission into the institution. Similarly, in November 2019, Akwa Ibom State University issued sack letters to eight randy lecturers for sexually harassing some female students and for extortion, after a thorough investigation .

However, the Nigerian Senate recently passed the Sexual Harassment Bill, christened “A bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions and for matters concerned therewith”.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege jointly with 106 Senators, is aimed at promoting ethical standards and protecting students against sexual harassment by educators in tertiary institutions.The bill was first introduced in the 8th Senate led by Bukola Saraki,former Senate President, but did not scale through the lower chamber concurrent stage because it received criticism and did not include sexual harassment in the workplace.

The bill was reintroduced in the 9th Senate, 48 hours after the BBC Africa Eye Sex for grades documentary was aired. It passed its second reading in November 2019. The bill with 25 clauses, proposes up to fourteen years in jail but not less than two years in jail, depending on the gravity of the offence committed.

During the public hearing held by the Senate on 17th of February, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members kicked against the bill, leaving other stakeholders and the public in curiosity. There are indeed questions to be addressed as regards why ASUU opposed the bill and why the union is yet to take an open stand in its support. Which aspect of the bill does ASUU find problematic? What are the implications of ASUU not supporting the bill? In the light of the rejection, what actions does ASUU plan taking to protect female students from sexual harassment mainly perpetrated against them by male lecturers on campus?

It is imperative to note that laws are made to address issues and to punish vampires in the society, but the union expressly faulted the bill. According to the report released by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, ASUU is of the view that the bill is discriminatory, stating that the bill applies to a particular segment of the society, in which case, is directed to the educators in tertiary institutions. ASUU also opined that the bill disturbs and unnecessarily affects the governance of the university as guaranteed by the law that makes them effective. The union also said there are existing laws that have sufficient provisions to deal with the matter.

Although there are internal mechanisms in place to address sexual harassment in various educational institutions, but there is need for legislation that acts as a backbone in preventing this scourge and ensure the culprits face the wrath of the law.

However, the new bill on sexual harassment covers a wide range of issues including procedures the school must take to ensure that the lecturers don’t continue to harass students. It puts obligation on the schools to ensure protection and to put relevant mechanisms in place bodies. This is a reminder that we should all pay attention to eliminating the scourge from our school system, and ensure that adequate learning space is provided for both male and female students so that no student because of his or her gender would study in an environment plagued by sexual harassment.The bill, however, which has gone through three readings, is set to be referred to the House of Representatives before being submitted to the President for assent.