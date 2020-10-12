Daily News

ATBU staff, two others killed by gunmen in Bauchi within 24hrs

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Barely 24 hours after the death of two persons at Gudum Hausawa in Bauchi metropolis, unknown gunmen have killed a former Director of Works, Hassan Jama’are at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Vanguard gathered that the former Works director was killed around 10 pm on Sunday night  as he drove into his residence in Tudun Salmanu.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil said preliminary investigation revealed that the gunmen trailed him to his house before killing him.

He said, “The gunmen trailed him and when he got to his house and was about to open the gate, they attacked him and shot at him at a close range. They also seized his Honda Accord car keys and drove it away. Jama’are managed to crawl into the house before his family raised an alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene.”

